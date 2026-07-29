Farmers Storm Barricades, Protest Outside Minister Shivraj Chouhan's Residence; CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Backs Farmers | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal intensified on Wednesday as demonstrators marched towards the Chief Minister's residence, broke through multiple police barricades, and staged a protest outside Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence.

The protest has also received support from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who said in a Facebook post that thousands of farmers are protesting on Narmadapuram Road and Veer Savarkar Setu over their pending demands.

Farmers from central MP districts, demanding cent percent govt purchase of moong crop, march into heart of Bhopal. Protest outside heavily secured residence of union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, then march to CM residence. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @jayanthjacob pic.twitter.com/4nhvhX1UVT — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) July 29, 2026

Police tighten security

Police tightened security and blocked roads in the area by parking vehicles to prevent the protesters from moving further.

Dipke said talks between the government, the administration, and the farmers have failed to reach a solution so far. He claimed the farmers have decided to continue their agitation until all their demands are fulfilled.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On the Farmer's Protest, A Protesting farmer says, "It is the duty of the opposition to welcome the farmers. Farmers have come to Madhya Pradesh, in the land of Bhopal to raise their voices... We have come to Bhopal with the demand that moong should be… pic.twitter.com/BsUVyxd4Ac — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

The protesters are demanding 100% procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the immediate withdrawal of the e-token system for fertiliser distribution.

He also said the protest has affected nearby schools and traffic movement, adding that the CJP team is closely monitoring the situation and will continue supporting the farmers' cause.

During the protest outside Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence, several farmers climbed onto trucks and raised slogans against the government. A large police force was deployed, and security was further strengthened.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Police have tightened security in view of the farmers' protest, deploying over 700 personnel and setting up seven layers of barricading to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement pic.twitter.com/kfQuaI8pkv — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

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Police and protesters also engaged in a scuffle, during which some farmers' clothes were torn and a few sustained minor injuries.

The protesting farmers alleged that they broke through four layers of police barricades while heading towards the Chief Minister's residence before gathering outside the Union minister's residence.

They warned that if their demands were not accepted soon, they would intensify the protest.

The farmers said they have been demonstrating for the past three days, but no concrete decision has been taken on their demands.