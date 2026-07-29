Gen Z Takes To The Streets Again, Joins Farmers' Protest In Bhopal | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of young people joined the ongoing farmers' protest in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The youth participated in the protest to show solidarity with the farming community and called for a fair price for their crops.

A video from the protest has surfaced on social media showing a large group of young people joining the farmers' agitation in Bhopal.

In the video, the youth can be seen raising slogans such as "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" while carrying placards reading "No Farmers, No Food" and "Don't Do Injustice to the People Who Feed Our Country."

The visuals show the youngsters marching alongside farmers, expressing support for their demand for 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and urging the government to address the issue.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Madhya Pradesh-



Youth join farmers protest in Bhopal to show solidarity with their demands demands, including 100 per cent moong procurement at MSP. pic.twitter.com/Dr7MPAGXMh — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 29, 2026

One of the youths participating in the protest said they first educated themselves about the issues faced by the farmers before deciding to join the agitation. "We learned about what is happening with them, and then we came here with our group to support them," the youth said.

They added that they stand with the farmers and plan to bring more people to the protest. "We fully support them, and we will invite more people to join us," they said.

The protest, which began as the Kisan Kranti Yatra from Narmadapuram and nearby districts, reached Bhopal after farmers marched nearly 70 km to press their demands.

Police stopped the march near Savarkar Setu with barricades, following which thousands of farmers stayed on the road and continued their protest.

किसानों के समर्थन में पहुंचे gen z ❤️



📍 भोपाल pic.twitter.com/IYOhGUGpw5 — Abhinav Barolia Mali (@abhinavmaddy) July 29, 2026

As the protest continued, many students and young citizens joined the gathering, raising slogans in support of the farmers. Protesters said the youth wanted to stand with farmers as agriculture remains the backbone of the state's economy.