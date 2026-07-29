Over 2K Farmers March Towards CM's Residence In Bhopal; Traffic Hit, VIDEOS Show Farmers Cooking On Roads

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers' protest over the demand for 100% government procurement of moong and changes in the fertilizer distribution system on Wednesday, is affecting traffic, and normal life in parts of the city.

They are now marching towards CM residence in Bhopal, after failing to have met their demands.

Around 2,000 farmers remained camped on Hoshangabad Road throughout Tuesday night after a late-night meeting with district officials failed to reach any solution.

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Farmer leaders rejected the administration's proposal to give the government one week to resolve the issue and announced that they would march towards the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday morning.

With the protest expected to grow, security was increased in several parts of Bhopal. Police personnel were deployed at key locations, barricades were placed on major roads and traffic movement was regulated to prevent any law and order issues.

The protest also caused major traffic problems. Vehicles moved slowly on Hoshangabad Road, AIIMS Square, Bansal Plaza and Katara Hills Road, while traffic on Narmadapuram Road had to be diverted. Some schools located near Narmadapuram Road also declared a holiday due to the situation.

Several videos of the protest have gone viral on social media. The clips show farmers sitting on roads, breaking police barricades and cooking dal-bati on the roadside as they continued their protest. Large crowds can also be seen raising slogans and demanding immediate action from the government.

Many netizens were also seen criticising the government, urging it to hold talks with the farmers and address their demands instead of delaying a decision.

According to farmer leaders, the protest will continue until the government announces 100% procurement of moong and withdraws the e-token system for procurement.

They also claimed they had been promised a meeting with the Chief Minister several times, but no meeting has taken place so far.

The farmers have warned that the protest will continue indefinitely until their demands are accepted. Authorities remain on alert as the situation continues to develop.