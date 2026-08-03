WATCH: Car Falls Into 50-Foot Gorge In Khopoli, Gets Stuck In Tree; Driver Escapes Unhurt |

Khopoli: In a tragic incident, a car slipped and plunged into a gorge on Garmal Road in Khopoli on Monday afternoon. The car plunged nearly 50 feet into the gorge; however, the vehicle got stuck against a tree, averting a major accident.

Car trapped by tree

A viral video shared on the internet shows the car stuck between trees, with the risk of it falling further at any point. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and the driver also survived.

Khopoli, A car slipped and plunged straight into a gorge on Garmal Road this afternoon. After falling nearly 50 feet, the vehicle got stuck against a tree, averting a major accident. Fortunately, the driver survived. Local residents pulled him out of the car and rescued him… pic.twitter.com/MWKS3IWvbQ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 3, 2026

Upon witnessing the incident, local residents rushed to help the driver. They pulled him out of the car and rescued him safely. Had the car not struck the tree, it would have fallen directly onto the Missing Link.

Further details on the incident, including how or what led the car to plunge into the gorge, are awaited.

Tourist dies after gorge fall

In another similar incident, a young man fell into a 40 to 50-foot-deep gorge while making a reel. The incident occurred on Sunday, when four male tourists visited Khopoli's famous DP Waterfall to enjoy the rainy weather.

However, one of the four friends went missing after falling into the water due to a sudden increase in the water flow. The individual has been identified as Abhishek Kuswaha, 23. After waiting for him to resurface, his friends immediately approached the nearby local police station for help, reported Lok Satta.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Khopoli Police Help Foundation and local rescue teams immediately launched a search operation to find the युवक. The search operation, which lasted for hours, had to be called off due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility after dark.

Body recovered after search

The next day, on Monday, rescue operations resumed at around 5:30 am. Following an intensive search, officials recovered Kuswaha's body at around 6 am. Reports further stated that the other three tourists are safe.