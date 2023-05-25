WATCH: Woman descends into well to fetch water as Nashik village faces water crisis

WATCH: Another village in Nashik faces water crisis making women descend into well |

Villages in Nashik seem to be struggling hard to meet water crisis and fetch some water to meet daily needs. Days after a video from Peint village showing dozens of women fetching water from a well to meet crisis surfaced online, another incident from the region has came to light. Similar to the prior case, a woman was seen carefully descending into a well in Koshimpada Village to collect some water. It is believed that many women later followed the path for filling and storing water for their families.

WATCH VIDEO

What's in the video?

In the video that was tweeted by news agency ANI on Wednesday, several villagers were seen surrounding a local well to obtain water. One of the females from there managed to step down the construction to collect some little amount of water from there.

It was noted that the water resource had not much water for people, and the level at which it was available was also deep down. This made people not only try sending buckets inside the well, but personally descend there to fetch some water available.

"Every village will have water" says BJP minister

Meanwhile, Minister of Tribal Development and BJP leader Vijaykumar Krishnarao Gavit in a conversation with ANI reflected at the Jal Jeevan Mission and said, "Till 2024 every village will have water facility." However, the recent visuals from Nashik had a different scene to convey.

