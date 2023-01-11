WATCH: Already troubled with everyday traffic, Chembur residents confront Mumbai Police after being asked to 'call Traffic Police'

Troubled with everyday traffic scenes in the area, Chembur residents on Wednesday confronted Mumbai Police after they were asked to 'call Traffic Police'.

Traffic congestion in the area has been creating a lot of trouble for the residents in the area. The traffic congestion coupled with the ongoing construction activities in the area has led many residents in the area to think about relocating.

Located in Chembur, the narrow road of the Pestom Sagar residential area now sees heavy traffic which earlier passed through the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). It was diverted here to make space for construction activities. The traffic choke-up begins from Amar Mahal Junction and stretches up to Mankhurd.

Today, few residents called traffic police several times after they saw a huge line of vehicles on the same road, they did not get any response. Later, when one of them spotted cops on a two-wheeler on the road, he complained about the same to them and they asked him to call up the traffic division.

In the video, as he, along with few other residents confront the cops, they asked them to call the traffic police to which he replies that he has called the traffic police several times and even submitted a written complaint.

Speaking to FPJ about the incident, the resident who is heard speaking with the cops, said that the traffic police came later and resolved the issue.

