WATCH: AI Video Shows Pune's 'No DJ' Activist Vidyanand Bapat Dancing To DJ Beats; Clip Goes Viral |

Pune: Social activist Vidyanand Bapat, who recently made headlines for demanding a ban on DJs and high-decibel sound systems during Ganeshotsav in Pune, is once again at the centre of attention after a video purportedly showing him dancing to DJ music went viral on social media.

However, the viral visuals reportedly do not show Bapat actually dancing. According to reports, an AI-generated video depicting Bapat dancing was played on a large LED screen during a Dahi Handi programme in Pune.

The video reportedly showed an AI-generated version of Bapat dancing to DJ music, with an image of popular comedy character Mr Bean appearing in the background.

The visuals quickly gained traction on social media, with several users taking a dig at Bapat over his opposition to DJs and joking that “Bapat also danced”.

Meanwhile, a parody account created in Bapat's name also shared the AI-generated video with the caption, “Hence proved. Arguing with a zombie is simply impossible.”

Bapat sought ban on DJs

Bapat, a resident of Pune's Narayan Peth and a social activist, recently came into the spotlight after demanding a complete ban on DJs and high-decibel sound systems during Ganeshotsav in the city.

His demand triggered a heated debate among Ganesh mandals and other stakeholders over the use of loud music during the festival.

Bapat had raised the issue during a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) meeting convened to discuss preparations for Ganeshotsav 2026. He attended the meeting as a citizen and not as a representative of any Ganesh mandal.

Demand opposed by Ganesh mandals

During the meeting, citizens were given an opportunity to raise objections and concerns regarding arrangements for the festival. Bapat raised his hand and called for restrictions on DJs and loudspeakers, arguing that public festivals should not cause inconvenience to other residents.

His demand, however, was strongly opposed by several Ganesh mandal workers present at the meeting.

According to sources, Bapat was beaten by activists associated with a Ganesh mandal. Sources said around four people were present during the incident pic.twitter.com/oM5o547uR2 — Gaurav Kadam (@gauraavkadam) September 3, 2026

Bapat was also allegedly assaulted on Thursday amid the controversy surrounding his demand for restrictions on DJs during Ganeshotsav, further intensifying the debate in Pune.

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