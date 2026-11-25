Watch: 3 Injured After Being Attacked By Koytas In Maharashtra's Chiplun; Police Launch Probe | X

A shocking incident came to light in Maharashtra's Chiplun on Wednesday, where a group of young men were seen attacking another group with koytas (sharp-edged weapons) in the Govalkot Road area.

Video Of Clash Surfaces

A video of the alleged attack has surfaced on social media. In the purported video, the young men are seen attacking each other with koytas.

The visuals further show two women pleading with the men to stop the clash. Two men are seen holding koytas, both in a bloodied condition. A third person involved in the scuffle is also seen bleeding.

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Family Dispute Suspected

According to preliminary information, the attack is believed to have stemmed from a family dispute, although the exact reason behind the assault remains unclear.

The dispute reportedly escalated into a fierce brawl between two groups, leading to a serious attack on one of the youths.

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Three Injured, Hospitalised

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, three people reportedly sustained injuries in the clash, following which they were rushed to Life Care Hospital in Chiplun.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Chiplun Police immediately rushed to the hospital. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

However, the exact circumstances leading to the attack and the extent of the injuries sustained during the scuffle remain subject to investigation.

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