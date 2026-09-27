Ugly Scuffle Breaks Out In Delhi Fashion Event, Trans Woman Protests Over Inappropriate Touch By Show Organisers And Bouncers | WATCH |

A fashion event in Delhi reportedly descended into chaos after a trans woman participating as a model alleged that she was inappropriately touched by bouncers deployed at the event. Videos from the incident have surfaced on social media, showing a heated exchange between the model, event personnel and others present at the venue.

The woman, identified as Bhavna based on her Instagram handle, can be seen in the video confronting the organisers and warning other models and women about what she claims happened to her. Pointing towards her chest, she says in Hindi, “Participate karne se pehle sochna, designer ke bouncers yahan haath laga rahe hain.”

The footage, which is circulating online, shows tension escalating at the venue as several people appear to intervene. Event staff and organisers can also be seen attempting to manage the situation and bring the confrontation under control.

The fashion event was reportedly held at Chhatarpur Central in Delhi and was organised by designer and fashion show organiser Mohit Arora. Arora has not issued a detailed public statement addressing the allegations at the time of writing.

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However, his response in the comments section of the viral video has also drawn attention online. He reportedly wrote, “Bacho itna hyper nahi hote hai…”, a comment that has sparked further discussion among social media users amid the ongoing controversy.

The video being circulated online has not been independently authenticated by The Free Press Journal, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident could not be independently verified.