Watch: 26-Foot Baby Humpback Whale Found Near Mumbai's Bandra-Versova Sea Link Dies During Rescue Efforts

Baby humpback whale stranded between the rocks near Otters Club, close to the Bandra–Versova Sea Link |

Mumbai: A shocking video circulating on social media shows a baby humpback whale stranded between the rocks near Otters Club, close to the Bandra–Versova Sea Link, on Saturday.

The baby humpback whale, measuring nearly 26 feet in length, was later declared dead. After the whale was spotted, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Bandra–Versova Sea Link project carried out a coordinated rescue operation. Using a crane, they carefully lifted the carcass from the rocky shoreline before transporting it for burial.

A video shared by bandrabuzz shows the whale lying stranded on the rocks after being washed ashore. The footage also shows rough sea conditions, with strong waves crashing against the shoreline. It is suspected that the whale may have been swept ashore due to the high tides, although the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

According to The Indian Express, labourers working on the Bandra–Versova Sea Link project spotted the whale at around 6 am on Saturday near Otters Club, where construction work is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department is expected to examine the humpback whale to confirm its species and determine the circumstances that led to it washing ashore.

An official from the Mangrove Cell's West Mumbai Range told reporters, "After workers from the APCO work site flagged the whale sighting, we reached the spot and noted that the baby humpback whale had washed up on the rocks amid heavy tides. Initially, we tried to support the whale and push it back into the water. However, the mammal wasn't moving. Later, we sent in our teams and fishermen, who inspected its body," The Indian Express reported.

The official further said that biological samples have been collected and sent to a laboratory to determine the exact cause of the whale's death.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/