Mumbai Tragedy: 51-Year-Old Thane Businessman Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Bandra-Worli Sea Link Following Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple

Police and rescue teams responded after a Thane businessman allegedly jumped into the sea from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 26: A 51-year-old businessman from Thane allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the sea from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Friday afternoon. Police suspect prolonged financial distress as the reason behind the extreme step. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Worli Police Station, and the body has been sent to Nair Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police, the deceased, Bhavesh Navinchandra Majethia (51), was a resident of Thane and owned a garment shop in Ghatkopar. He had reportedly been facing severe financial losses in his business for the past six months, which had left him under considerable mental stress.

Events Leading To The Incident

Investigations revealed that on Friday morning, Majethia travelled by train from Thane to his garment shop in Ghatkopar. He later took a train to Dadar and hired a taxi to visit the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, where he offered prayers. After leaving the temple, he hired another taxi and asked the driver to take the Bandra-Worli Sea Link route.

At around noon, while the taxi was on the Sea Link connecting point, Majethia complained of nausea and asked the driver to stop the vehicle. As soon as the taxi halted, he got out, climbed over the barrier and jumped into the sea.

Police said the Main Control Room received information about the incident at around 11.55 am, following which officers from Worli Police Station rushed to the spot. The Worli Fire Brigade and Marine Police were immediately alerted, and rescue operations were launched.

Rescue Hampered By Rough Sea

However, the rescue operation was severely hampered due to rough sea conditions. Local fishermen refused to launch their boats because of high waves caused by turbulent weather. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Mangesh Hande, the police coordinated with the Marine Police and requested a rescue boat from Yellow Gate.

A Marine Police boat was dispatched from Yellow Gate, but it had to return midway near the Mumbai Lighthouse after seawater entered the vessel due to the massive waves. Subsequently, the Worli Fire Brigade deployed its inflatable life-saving rescue boat, and at around 2.30 pm, rescuers managed to retrieve Majethia from the sea.

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Police Register ADR

His son, Pratham Majethia, informed the police that his father had been under immense mental stress due to heavy financial losses suffered over the past six months. Worli Police have registered an ADR and are conducting further investigation into the incident.

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