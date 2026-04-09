WATCH | 1.5 Feet Mugger Crocodile Spotted In Sewage Drain Near Mulund's Nirmal Lifestyle; Rescued Safely

Mumbai: A 1.5 feet mugger crocodile was spotted in the sewage drain near Nirmal Lifestyle in Mulund West, raising safety concerns among nearby residents. After locals raised an alarm, teams from the Wildlife Welfare Association and the Forest Department quickly reached the site, rescued the reptile, and released it back into its natural habitat.

The video of the incident was shared by mumbaitoday.news on Instagram. Following the rescue operation, residents expressed concerns about the possibility of other such species in the area. Acting on this, officials also initiated monitoring operations in and around the locality to ensure safety.

About Mugger Crocodile

This species is also called the Indian Marsh Crocodile. They are commonly found in freshwater habitats such as lakes, rivers and ponds. Mumbai, being surrounded by many lakes, including Powai, Vihar, and Tulsi, supports a population of crocodiles.

Meanwhile, in another incident in February, a joint team of the Forest Department, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9, and an NGO rescued a crocodile and an Indian spotted turtle that were allegedly being kept illegally inside a residential house in Juhu.

A 29-year-old man was booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The police took action after receiving a tip-off and found a glass enclosure measuring approximately 5 ft by 2 ft. A live Indian crocodile and an Indian spotted turtle were seen inside the tank.

Earlier in March, an 8-foot Indian Rock Python was spotted at a construction site near Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex during the early hours. The report added that the snake was first seen by security staff, and a rescuer was immediately called. A member of SARRP India quickly reached the spot and safely rescued the python. The snake was later relocated to its natural habitat without causing harm to anyone.

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