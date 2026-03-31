VIDEO: 8-Foot Indian Rock Python Spotted Near Jio World Drive In Mumbai's BKC; Rescued Safely

Mumbai: An 8-foot Indian Rock Python was spotted at a construction site near Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex on Tuesday. The reptile was found at an under-construction site in BKC during the early hours of the day.

According to a report by Mid Day, the snake was spotted near Jio World Drive, causing concern among locals in the area. The report added that the snake was first seen by security staff, and a rescuer was immediately called. A member of SARRP India quickly reached the spot and safely rescued the python. The snake was later relocated to its natural habitat without causing harm to anyone.

Visuals shared by SARRP India showed a calm and well-handled rescue operation as he carefully captured the snake using proper technique and ensured its safe movement. Taking to its social media, the organisation said, "Rescued with care. Released with dignity. Back to where it truly belongs. Coexistence isn’t a choice, it’s a responsibility."

Earlier on March 24, a snake was spotted on the branches of a tree inside Lodha Park in Worli, triggering concern among residents and prompting an immediate call for help. Locals noticed the reptile coiled on a tree in the residential complex and quickly alerted a trained snake rescuer. Within a short time, a team of experienced rescuers, along with Sunil S. Rana, reached the spot to handle the situation.

Last month, a snake stunt by a reportedly drunk man in Virar cost him his life. The video showed a 40-year-old man kissing and doing a risky stunt with a snake in the Navapur area of Virar West. The snake bit his hand, and the man was taken to a hospital in the Kharodi area, where doctors declared him dead before any treatment could begin.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

