Shocking! Panic At Lodha Park, Snake Spotted In Worli Housing Complex, Safely Captured By Rescuers

Mumbai, March 24: A snake was spotted on the branches of a tree inside Lodha Park in Worli, triggering concern among residents and prompting an immediate call for help.

According to a video shared by Instagram handle 'Mumbai News', locals noticed the reptile coiled on a tree in the residential complex and quickly alerted a trained snake rescuer. Within a short time, a team of experienced rescuers, along with Sunil S. Rana, reached the spot to handle the situation.

The visuals show the rescuer carefully approaching the snake and handling the situation with precision, ensuring minimal disturbance. The reptile was safely captured using standard rescue techniques, with no injuries reported either to the residents present at the site or to the snake itself.

𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐝𝐡𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤! 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 |



A sudden snake sighting inside the upscale Lodha Park residential complex in Worli created moments of panic among residents, after the reptile was spotted within the premises.… pic.twitter.com/ciXbkBsqvt — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) March 24, 2026

The video further mentions that the snake was allegedly non-venomous, possibly a rat snake, which is commonly found in urban and semi-urban areas. Such snakes are known to be harmless to humans and play a vital role in controlling rodent populations.

Following the rescue, the snake was transported away from the residential area and released into its natural habitat, ensuring both public safety and wildlife conservation. The prompt response by the rescuers helped avoid panic among residents and prevented any potential mishandling of the situation.

Leopard Spotted In Dindoshi Housing Society

This incident came to light a few days after a leopard was captured on CCTV inside a residential society in Dindoshi. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of March 17, 2026, at the Raheja Heights Complex, a gated community in the area.

A video shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Saraj Noorani shows the big cat roaming freely within the society’s parking premises. The presence of the leopard inside a secure residential complex has raised serious concerns among residents regarding safety and surveillance measures. The leopard is later seen attacking a dog sleeping in the premises, killing it and dragging it by the throat.

#Mumbai- Leopard entered a Dindoshi housing society- Raheja Heights Complex a gated community with 675 flats, on the wee hours on March 17. The clip shows the leopard mauling a dog. pic.twitter.com/06QFXaUAOa — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 18, 2026

Incidents like these highlight the increasing interaction between wildlife and urban spaces, particularly in areas with green cover. They also underscore the importance of relying on trained professionals to handle such situations rather than attempting to intervene without proper knowledge.

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