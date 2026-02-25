Navi Mumbai Forest Fire: 7-Foot Python Rescued From Raging Wildfire Near Khopoli Village | VIDEO

A massive forest fire near Khopoli prompts a dramatic rescue of a seven-foot-long python as officials and locals battle the flames | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 25: A seven-foot-long python was rescued from a massive wildfire that broke out in the hilly forest belt near Lavez village in Khopoli, as forest officials and local tribal residents battled raging flames and thick smoke to bring the blaze under control.

The reptile was safely shifted to a secure location and will be provided medical treatment before being released back into a suitable forest habitat, officials said.

Fire engulfs forested hillside

The wildfire engulfed large stretches of the forested hillside, creating panic in the area as flames spread rapidly amid dry conditions. Forest personnel, along with local tribal residents, risked their lives to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

During the firefighting operation, rescuers spotted the distressed python struggling to escape the advancing flames. Recognising the urgency of the situation, they alerted Forest Guard Bhagwan Dalvi, who immediately contacted Gurunath Sathelkar of Help Foundation for assistance.

Swift rescue amid thick smoke

Responding swiftly, Gurunath Sathelkar and Dinesh Oswal rushed to the spot and, under Dalvi’s guidance, carefully carried out the rescue operation. Despite the challenging conditions and thick smoke, the team managed to retrieve the reptile and move it away from danger.

According to Dinesh Oswal, the python will undergo necessary medical examination and treatment by wildlife experts before being released back into a safe forest area.

“This is not just the rescue of a snake, but a living testament to humanity’s bond with nature,” Sathelkar said.

Appeal to prevent forest fires

Forest Guard Bhagwan Dalvi appealed for public cooperation in preventing such incidents. “It is important that every section of society comes forward to prevent such fires from occurring in the first place. These fires cause irreversible damage to forest wealth and claim the lives of countless innocent creatures,” he said.

