VIDEO: 7-Foot Indian Rat Snake Spotted On AC Unit In Mumbai’s Vile Parle, Rescued Safely

A seven-foot-long Indian rat snake was spotted resting atop an air-conditioning unit in Vile Parle East, Mumbai, triggering panic among residents. Wildlife rescuers from Asha: The Hope for Animals Welfare Trust safely removed the non-venomous reptile and later released it into a natural habitat away from human settlements. Video of the incident has gone viral.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Mumbai: A seven-foot-long Indian rat snake was spotted resting atop an air-conditioning unit in Mumbai's Vile Parle East, triggering panic among residents before wildlife rescuers safely intervened. The incident occurred on Thursday near Air India Gate No. 3, when locals noticed the large reptile stretched along the narrow ledge above an outdoor AC unit.

A video that has since gone viral shows the snake calmly coiled near the ceiling, just below a rotating fan, appearing largely undisturbed despite the gathering crowd below.

The video was recorded by photographer Karan Solanki, who captured the unusual sight on his mobile phone. As the clip circulated on social media, it drew mixed reactions, ranging from awe at the snake’s size to concern over public safety.

According to an India Today report, after being alerted, a rescue team from Asha: The Hope for Animals Welfare Trust rushed to the spot. Using standard wildlife rescue protocols, the team carefully removed the snake without causing harm to the animal or any residents in the area.

Rescuers later released the snake into a safe, natural habitat away from human settlements, following guidelines laid down by the Forest Department. The successful operation brought relief to locals, who had initially feared the reptile could pose a danger.

The Indian rat snake is a non-venomous species commonly found in urban and semi-urban parts of Mumbai. Although their size can be intimidating, they are harmless to humans and play an important ecological role by controlling rodent populations.

Follow us on