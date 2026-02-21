VIDEO: 7-Foot Indian Rat Snake Spotted On AC Unit In Mumbai’s Vile Parle, Rescued Safely |

Mumbai: A seven-foot-long Indian rat snake was spotted resting atop an air-conditioning unit in Mumbai's Vile Parle East, triggering panic among residents before wildlife rescuers safely intervened. The incident occurred on Thursday near Air India Gate No. 3, when locals noticed the large reptile stretched along the narrow ledge above an outdoor AC unit.

A video that has since gone viral shows the snake calmly coiled near the ceiling, just below a rotating fan, appearing largely undisturbed despite the gathering crowd below.

A 7-foot Indian Rat Snake was spotted inside an AC unit near Air India Gate No. 3 in Mumbai’s Vile Parle. The snake was safely rescued and released into its natural habitat.#Mumbai #VileParle #IndianRatSnake #SnakeRescue #AirportNews pic.twitter.com/QGgNqxLRpz — Sattva Bharatam (@Sattvabharatam) February 21, 2026

The video was recorded by photographer Karan Solanki, who captured the unusual sight on his mobile phone. As the clip circulated on social media, it drew mixed reactions, ranging from awe at the snake’s size to concern over public safety.

According to an India Today report, after being alerted, a rescue team from Asha: The Hope for Animals Welfare Trust rushed to the spot. Using standard wildlife rescue protocols, the team carefully removed the snake without causing harm to the animal or any residents in the area.

Rescuers later released the snake into a safe, natural habitat away from human settlements, following guidelines laid down by the Forest Department. The successful operation brought relief to locals, who had initially feared the reptile could pose a danger.

The Indian rat snake is a non-venomous species commonly found in urban and semi-urban parts of Mumbai. Although their size can be intimidating, they are harmless to humans and play an important ecological role by controlling rodent populations.

