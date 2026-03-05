Video: Two 10-Foot Long Mugger Crocodiles Spotted Walking On Busy Roads In Vadodara; Netizens Say, 'Bro Is Casually Hanging Out On Streets'

X

Sightings of crocodiles in residential and busy areas of Vadodara are becoming increasingly frequent, and a recent viral video has once again raised concerns about the growing interaction between wildlife and urban spaces.

Massive Crocodile seen walking on busy road

A startling video circulating on social media shows a huge crocodile casually strolling across Urmi Bridge on Sama–Savli Road in Vadodara. The bridge is known for its steady traffic flow, making the unexpected appearance of the reptile even more shocking for commuters.

Motorists travelling along the stretch were left stunned as the crocodile slowly moved across the road. Several drivers immediately reduced their speed, while others stopped their vehicles altogether to avoid any risk. Some bystanders stepped out of their cars and recorded the unusual sight, and the clips quickly spread online.

10-foot reptile rescued after late-night alert

Reports suggest the crocodile, estimated to be around 10 feet long, was spotted roaming freely near the bridge late at night on March 4. The presence of such a large reptile on a busy roadway created panic among pedestrians and drivers.

A passerby soon informed the forest department. Responding quickly, a rescue team arrived at the location along with wildlife volunteers and local animal lovers.

Authorities temporarily controlled traffic and secured the area before carrying out the rescue operation. After careful handling and significant effort, the team successfully captured the crocodile and relocated it safely away from the road.

Second Crocodile found near residential area

In another incident reported the same day, a second crocodile of similar size was discovered near Jambuva Bridge, close to the Gokul Duplex Society area.

The reptile was first noticed by a young child playing nearby. The child immediately alerted his mother, who then informed local residents and authorities.

The neighbourhood lies close to water bodies, including a pond and the Jambuva River, which serve as natural habitats for crocodiles. Because of this proximity, reptiles occasionally wander into nearby colonies, particularly during seasonal changes or when water levels rise. Forest officials quickly reached the spot and carried out another rescue operation, ensuring both residents and the animal remained unharmed.

Why Crocodiles appear in Vadodara

Vadodara is known to have a significant population of Mugger Crocodile, a species commonly found in rivers, lakes and reservoirs across India. The city’s famous Vishwamitri River is home to hundreds of these reptiles.

During monsoon seasons or when water levels fluctuate, crocodiles often move between connected water bodies. This movement sometimes brings them closer to roads, bridges and residential areas.