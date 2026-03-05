 'Can't Have It? Create It': Jharkhand Youth Goes Viral For Transforming Maruti 800 To Lamborghini's Replica In ₹4 Lakh; Leaves Internet Stunned
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Can't Have It? Create It': Jharkhand Youth Goes Viral For Transforming Maruti 800 To Lamborghini's Replica In ₹4 Lakh; Leaves Internet Stunned

'Can't Have It? Create It': Jharkhand Youth Goes Viral For Transforming Maruti 800 To Lamborghini's Replica In ₹4 Lakh; Leaves Internet Stunned

A young mechanic from Chandil in Jharkhand has gone viral after transforming an old Maruti 800 into a stylish Lamborghini-inspired car using his own skills. Arif built most of the design himself, buying only basic parts from the market. The creative modification has impressed internet users and highlights the innovative spirit of local youth

Ameesha SUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
article-image

Innovation often begins with passion, and a young mechanic from Jharkhand is proving exactly that. In Chandil, a town located between Ranchi and Jamshedpur, a talented youth has captured the internet’s attention after transforming an old Maruti 800 into a striking Lamborghini-inspired car. His creative project has quickly gone viral, with social media users praising his dedication and skills.

A dream built with skill and determination

The young man behind this unique experiment is Arif, a trained mechanic who used his technical knowledge and imagination to redesign the small hatchback. Instead of purchasing expensive components, Arif relied largely on his own craftsmanship to build the vehicle from scratch.

According to reports, only a few basic items such as mirrors and glass were bought from the market. The rest of the structure, including the body design and styling elements, was created by Arif himself. By modifying the original frame of the Maruti 800, he crafted a bold sports car appearance inspired by luxury Lamborghini models. The result is a head-turning car that looks dramatically different from the modest hatchback it once was.

FPJ Shorts
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: The Bachchans, Farhan Akhtar & Other Celebs Attend Sachin Tendulkar's Son's Marriage
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: The Bachchans, Farhan Akhtar & Other Celebs Attend Sachin Tendulkar's Son's Marriage
IIT Bombay To Declare UCEED 2026 Results Tomorrow On uceed.iitb.ac.in; Download Scorecard Till July 31
IIT Bombay To Declare UCEED 2026 Results Tomorrow On uceed.iitb.ac.in; Download Scorecard Till July 31
'Eknath Shinde Became God For Us': Indira University Dean As 84 Stranded Students Return Amid West Asia Crisis | Video
'Eknath Shinde Became God For Us': Indira University Dean As 84 Stranded Students Return Amid West Asia Crisis | Video
AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2026 Out At mat.aima.in; Exam To Be Held On March 8
AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2026 Out At mat.aima.in; Exam To Be Held On March 8

Video of the car goes viral online

Photos and videos of Arif’s custom-built vehicle are now circulating widely on the internet. Viewers have been impressed by the transformation, especially considering that the project was completed without the resources of a professional automobile workshop.

Many users on social media have called the creation a “desi Lamborghini,” while others praised the young mechanic’s innovation and perseverance.

Pride for local talent

Arif’s project has now become a point of pride for locals in Chandil and across Jharkhand. People online have been applauding the young mechanic for demonstrating how creativity and technical skill can turn an ordinary vehicle into something extraordinary.

His story is a reminder that innovation doesn’t always require expensive tools, sometimes, passion and imagination are enough to build something remarkable.

Follow us on