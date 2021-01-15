Wardha: Scrap new agri laws to end farmer agitation, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday pushed for repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws to end the ongoing agitation by farmers outside Delhi.

He said after the privatisation of airports and railways, the NDA government has now set its eyes on a farmers land, the Congress leader said.

"But farmers have understood everything that's why they are agitating for more than a month now. The Supreme Court has also taken note of the agitation.

"Therefore, the government should withdraw the laws to end the agitation," Baghel said.

Baghel was here in Maharashtra to attend the last day of the three-day camp for Chhattisgarh Congress office-bearers organised at Gandhi Ashram in Sewagram.