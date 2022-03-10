Wanted chain snatcher in top-20 list arrested by Thane police

Thane: The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Thane crime branch has arrested a 24-year-old man and wanted in the top-20 chain-snatcher list.

The police said during the arrest a few female relatives tried to manhandle the police to help the accused run away. But the police arrested him.

The ANC sleuths received information about the presence of wanted accused from the top-20 list of chain-snatchers in the Rashid compound in Mumbra. "The team reached the spot to detained Mehdi Hasan Muslim Jafri 24, a resident of Rashid compound in Mumbra. He started screaming to create ruckus at the spot. But the team was tight to take him in the car. When the women and locals tried to manhandle the police team, as it would help the accused to run away, which is the common technique between them," said a police officer.

The police said getting the accused out from the crowd the team took him to Mumbra police station for interrogation. After inquiry, he was handed over to the Shil-Daighar police station for further investigation.

The police said Jaffri was booked and wanted in different cases registered at Navi-Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Thane. Jaffri has more than 15 to 20 cases against him. He was also captured in the CCTV footage across the cities.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:22 PM IST