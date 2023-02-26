'Want positive debate, but ready to attack': Shinde-Fadnavis warn opposition parties ahead of budget session

CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

The Shinde-Fadnavis government stepped up their attack on Opposition parties ahead of the budget session.

"Though we want positive debates in the house, we are also ready for attack. We will also show what is in our hands in houses," said Shinde.

𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗔𝗷𝗶𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗻'𝘁 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗲𝗮 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆: 𝗖𝗠 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲

Replying to Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar's statement that 'accepting the invitation of the Shinde government of the tea party would have become an anti-Maharashtra act', CM Shinde said that it was good that he didn't come. "His party member is in jail for helping Haseena Parkar (sister of Dawood Imbrahim). Good that he didn't attend the tea party. Else we would have felt awkward," said Shinde.

Rejecting the charges that his government is busy in advertising, Shinde said that Ajit Pawar himself has planned Rs 225 cr for advertising during his budget 2021-2022. The CM also said that he has gone to campaign in Pune by-polls is the basic problem of Ajit Pawar. "Our presence has hurt him because MVA is going to lose on both seats. Our popularity among people is the reason why MVA is attacking me," said Shinde.

𝗗𝘂𝘁𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀: 𝗙𝗮𝗱𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝘀

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis read down the number of decisions taken by the government. He denied charges of the government ignoring security concerns of opposition leaders. He said, "it is our duty to provide adequate protection to all opposition leaders. The security committee will take stock of the situation and decide." Talking about the finance given to farmers, Fadnavis said that his government has provided Rs12,000 crore to farmers for various reasons.

Regarding the Lokayukta Bill, he said that his government will have to build consensus over it in the legislative council. "We do not have a majority in council. But we will try to clear this pending bill," he said. Regarding the allegations over onion price he said the government is working on the proposal to help the farmers.

𝗙𝗮𝗱𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝘀 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗨𝗱𝗱𝗵𝗮𝘃'𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹'𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗮𝗿

Fadnavis also asked Uddhav lead Shivsena to take clear stand against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against VD Savarkar."I could understand that earlier Uddhav was in alliance with Congress. He wanted to save government so he didn't utter a word when Rahul used to attack Savarkar. But why is Uddhav silent? What is his problem now? Why is he not protesting against Rahul Gandhi?," asked Fadnavis.

Generally, the ruling party does not attack the opposition on the eve of a session. They keep an approach of compromise, consensus and cooperation. But the attack by Shinde - Fadnavis cleared that the session would see one of the most aggressive times in state politics.



