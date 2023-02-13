Want housing society rules on fingertips? Download new App called 'Housing Co-op Master'

Housing societies office-bearers often struggle with rules pertaining to managing the society. To ease the search, the Navi Mumbai Cooperative Housing Federation, Maharashtra State Co-operative Housing Federation and a government official have designed a mobile application that is free of cost.

Who conceptualized the app?

The idea to put together such a platform germinated during one of the meetings in Mantralaya. Called ‘Housing Co-op Master’, it got the contribution of the government through Rajesh Lavekar, the Deputy Registrar of Cooperatives Societies, thereby ensuring veracity and updated content on the mobile platform.

Benefits of Housing Co-op Master

Bhaskar Mhatre, the General Secretary of the Navi Mumbai Co-operative Housing Federation, said, “We have incorporated over 30 topics related to managing a housing society. There are plenty of managing committees and society members who don’t have knowledge of rules, bye-laws, circulars, etc. Hence, the idea had to be acted upon.”

This mobile app is useful for all stakeholders, right from society members, managing committees to government officials.

Advocate Shreeprasad Parab, expert director of the Maharashtra State Co-operative Housing Federation, said, “This is our attempt to provide all possible information with regards to co-operative housing societies on a consolidated, single platform. The chapters have been made easy to understand by making smaller capsules of circulars, court rulings, judgements, laws, bye-laws and government regulations.”

Though the app has been put together with topics concerning several day-to-day activities, Mhatre said they will continue to update it with more content, related circulars and topics as and when they are issued.

