Property 2023 Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assuring support for housing industry growth

Property 2023 Thane witnessed visits by key dignitaries on the fourth day, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who maintaining tradition, was present at the 20th edition the way he has, over the past 19 editions. Stressing on the need to support housing industry as it provides a basic need, as also is the second largest job creator in the Indian economy after agriculture, he emphasised on not just providing affordable housing, but also the mid-priced and luxury segments.

He mentioned the advantage of having proper connectivity as the base of economic growth, pointing out that connectivity enhances economic growth and in turn, creates demand for housing. “It is these home seekers who should get their ‘dream homes’ – safe, secure and within budget,” the CM said, adding that organisations like CREDAI-MCHI Thane were doing a good job while fulfilling the demand for homes.

Mentioning that Ravindra Chavan, Minister for PWD, Maharashtra was also present at the event, the CM said that this was an indicator of how real estate and transport infrastructure complement each other. He mentioned how Pratap Sarnaik, MLA, Thane-Owla was also a real estate developer, and how the industry was gradually evolving into GenNext – the buyer as also the developer, referring to Pratap Sarnaik’s son also being present at the venue.

The state government will support all endeavours for the common man, including real estate development, and Maharashtra will accelerate its path to progress, he said. On a request by Thane Estate Agents Association (TEAA) relating to housing sales and difficulties being faced, the Chief Minister said he would look into the matter and try sort out the issues. All stakeholders in real estate will find the state government’s attitude ‘positive’, he added.

Earlier, MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinvas, IAS; gave a detailed presentation on the infrastructure work, which is on-going across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). He made the presentation during Destination Thane, TEAA’s Third City Convention, organized in cooperation with CREDAI-MCHI Thane, in the Expo premises. With questions coming up from the stakeholders present at the Convention, the MMRDA Commissioner responded by explaining timelines for completion of various project and their impact on economic growth and real estate development.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev also addressed the Convention, pointing out the need to remain updated with the latest to ensure that growth happens the right way. He spoke as a future Thaneite having booked a home in STG Realty’s project, ‘Star Living,’ which at 72 floors, takes Thane’s real estate several levels higher.

Read Also Here’s why margin money matters in home loan

Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI-MCHI Thane termed the expo, held from February 3-6, 2023 at Raymond Ground, Thane West, a grand success, with 27,465 registrations; 378 bookings and Rs. 970-crore in home loans sanctioned. “The organising team from CREDAI-MCHI Thane has worked hard to make the expo a grand success, but in the ultimate analysis, it is the city itself which draws visitors,” he said.

“Thane accounts for a high quantum of housing launches and sales across the MMR, which underscores the importance of Thane’s real estate; and how it enables home seekers to get their dream homes in the city of their dreams – Thane. A culturally rich city which is safe and secure, which offers a lifestyle which reflects in homes that meet all requirements of a family – Thane is arguably, the best option for a home seeking family to make their dream home come true. Among the best urban conglomerations within not just the MMR, but across the nation,” he said.

“If someone has missed out on visiting the Expo, the digital version will keep options open for the next three months,” he added.