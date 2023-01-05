Real estate news update: India’s tallest building to elevate Mumbai, CREDAI MCHI Thane announces 20th Property Exhibition, and more...

India’s tallest building to elevate Mumbai

SRAM & MRAM will be developing India’s tallest building comprising 110 floors at Parel-Sewri in Mumbai. It will encompass offices, shops, a fully functional mall, a 50 key hotel, a fully functional super 50 bed speciality hospital, serviced apartments, an ultramodern gymnasium, heated swimming pools, recreation centre, a 50-seater movie theatre, a banquet hall and ultra-modern amenities in each of the units being built. Architect Venkat Pillai of Venkat Pillai Design Studio will be the designer.

CREDAI MCHI Thane announces 20th Property Exhibition

The 20th edition of the CREDAI-MCHI Thane Property and Finance Expo, will be held from February 10-13, 2023. It will provide an opportunity to home buyers and business visitors, channel partners and real estate agents to come and meet the developers, their sales teams and understand the projects that showcase the best of Thane homes. “We will ensure that home buyers get the best possible options at the Property Expo where we expect more than 50 Developers to participate, and they will showcase more than 100 Projects across Thane and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” said Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI-MCHI Thane.

Nahar Group’s Amaryllis positioned as ‘Verified Smart’

Nahar Group has unveiled a new brand campaign for its project Amaryllis, ‘Verified Smart’. With a positioning of ‘Smart Homes for Smart People’, the campaign works on the insight of people wanting to be ‘verified’ on social media, which gives them an aura of being special. The property provides 1, 2, 3 BHK homes with smart home automation and amenities, part of the 125-acre township Nahar’s Amrit Shakti at Chandivali.

New towers launched at Sunteck OneWorld Naigaon

Sunteck Realty Limited has launched new towers at Sunteck OneWorld, Naigaon. The township, a 150-acre project in Naigaon with 60% green space offers one and two-bedroom homes in addition to other amenities like a central clubhouse, multipurpose hall, patisserie, retail plaza, skating rink, and jogging track. The township has a hypermarket, fine dining, a school, and a high street with entertainment.

