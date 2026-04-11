Wadala GRP Books 30-Year-Old Man for Stalking Ex-Girlfriend On Mumbai Local, Despite Prior Complaint | chatgpt

Mumbai: The Wadala GRP (Government Railway Police) have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend during a local train journey. The case was registered on April 7 under Section 78(2) (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been identified as Gaurav Shrivastav.



According to the FIR, the complainant, a 25-year-old woman and a resident of Sewri East, works as an accountant. She was employed with a private company on Gant Road in 2023, where the accused was her colleague. Over time, they became friends, and their friendship later developed into a relationship that lasted for two to three months.



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In her complaint, she stated that the accused was addicted to cigarettes and alcohol, which led to frequent arguments between them. She eventually decided to distance herself from him and changed her mobile number. However, he continued to follow her.



She had earlier filed a complaint against him for stalking at the JJ Marg Police Station on December 25, 2024. Despite this, he allegedly continued to harass her. On a few occasions, she called her brother for help, and he escorted her home safely.



On April 7 at around 3:17 pm, the woman reached Sewri railway station to travel to her office in Masjid Bunder. As she was boarding the ladies’ compartment, she noticed the accused entering a nearby general compartment. Alarmed, she immediately got down at Sewri station. However, the accused also got down and boarded the next train she took, standing near her compartment.





After alighting at Sandhurst Road railway station, the woman noticed that he continued to follow her on the footbridge.



She then approached the Wadala Railway Police and lodged a complaint. Following this, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.