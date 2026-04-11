Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Branch Busts Hawala Racket In Malad East, Arrests Man With Kuwait Civil Card; Case Likely To Go To Crime Branch

The Anti-Terrorism Branch (ATB) of Special Branch-1 has busted a suspected hawala racket following coordinated raids at three locations in Kurar, Malad East. |

Mumbai: The Anti-Terrorism Branch (ATB) of Special Branch-1 has busted a suspected hawala racket following coordinated raids at three locations in Kurar, Malad East. One accused, identified as Mohammed Islam Ismail Khan alias Salim Rahmatullah Shaikh (49), has been arrested in connection with the case. The case is likely to be transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. Investigators found accused holding Civil Card of Kuwait Country.

Kuwait Resident for 22 Years

According to police sources, the accused had been residing in Kuwait for the past 22 years and had also travelled to Saudi Arabia on a few occasions. During this period, he reportedly visited Mumbai only once every 12 to 18 months, staying for about two to three months each time—amounting to approximately 12 to 15 visits to India.

Police said that the accused had arrived in Mumbai between September and October last year and was expected to return to Kuwait within three to four months. However, his travel plans were allegedly disrupted due to the prevailing conflict-like situation in the Middle East, which also impacted flight operations. Officials suspect that this may have prevented him from returning to Kuwait.

Investigators believe that the accused may have routed crores of rupees to Kuwait through hawala channels. The probe is also examining possible terror links associated with the transactions. Further investigation is underway.

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