CID Registers PE Against Sagar Police For Framing Man In NDPS Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Kolkata was allegedly framed in a drug case by Moti Nagar police station staff of Sagar district based on a 46-second phone call. The vigilance police station of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered a case here on Friday, officials said.

A drug peddler from Shivpuri district was arrested on August 16 last year for possessing 10 grams of MD drug by Moti Nagar police. He told police that he received the supply from a man in Mumbai. In November 2025, the police arrested a person from Mumbai who claimed he sourced the drugs from Kolkata.

On February 12, Shivpuri man called the Kolkata man and had a 46-second conversation. The next day, the Sagar police arrested the man from Kolkata under the NDPS Act.

On February 15, the father-in-law of the accused filed a complaint at Pragati Maidan police station in Kolkata, alleging his daughter’s family had been threatened to pay a safety amount of Rs 6 crore. He later filed a complaint with the DGP Madhya Pradesh to investigate the case.

According to Crime Investigation Department Special DG Pankaj Srivastava, prima facie it is found the Kolkata businessman was wrongly implicated in the drug case based only on a phone call. The involvement of Moti Nagar police staff is suspicious. The police have registered a preliminary enquiry against unidentified people and police personnel.