 MP News: Recently Jailed For Molestation, Armed Accused Attacks Congress Councilor’s House In Sagar Out Of Alleged Grudge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Recently Jailed For Molestation, Armed Accused Attacks Congress Councilor’s House In Sagar Out Of Alleged Grudge

MP News: Recently Jailed For Molestation, Armed Accused Attacks Congress Councilor’s House In Sagar Out Of Alleged Grudge

During Holika Dahan in Sagar, a miscreant recently jailed for molestation allegedly attacked Congress councilor Nilofar Chaman Ansari’s house out of grudge. Armed with a sharp weapon, he struck the gate before fleeing as neighbors gathered. CCTV captured the incident. The family filed a complaint at Moti Nagar Police Station, and police are searching for the accused.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Recently Jailed For Molestation, Armed Accused Attacks Congress Councilor’s House In Sagar Out Of Alleged Grudge |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): During the Holika Dahan ceremony on Monday night, a miscreant armed with a sharp weapon created a ruckus and attempted to barge into a Congress councilor's house in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

The incident unfolded in Sagar's Keshavganj Ward, where some miscreants reportedly in an inebriated state arrived and began a dispute.

Attacks gate vigorously

One of these miscreants, armed with a sharp weapon, went straight to Congress councilor Nilofar Chaman Ansari's house and began repeatedly attacking the gate.

FPJ Shorts
HDFC Bank To Count UPI ATM Withdrawals In Monthly Free Limit From April 1, 5 Free At Own ATMs & 3–5 At Others
HDFC Bank To Count UPI ATM Withdrawals In Monthly Free Limit From April 1, 5 Free At Own ATMs & 3–5 At Others
Mumbai: Rotary District 3141 Collects 25 Tonnes Of Nirmalya During Ganeshotsav 2025 Under Environment Avenue Initiative
Mumbai: Rotary District 3141 Collects 25 Tonnes Of Nirmalya During Ganeshotsav 2025 Under Environment Avenue Initiative
Sunil Gavaskar Announces Celebrity Golf Event In Mumbai To Create Awareness On Champs Foundation
Sunil Gavaskar Announces Celebrity Golf Event In Mumbai To Create Awareness On Champs Foundation
IndiGo Starts Repatriation Flights On Middle East Routes
IndiGo Starts Repatriation Flights On Middle East Routes

However, when people gathered around after hearing the commotion and screams, the accused fled the scene, seeing the crowd.

Following this horrific incident, Congress councilor Nilofar Chaman Ansari, along with her family, immediately went to the Moti Nagar police station and filed a written complaint.

CCTV footage of the incident has also been submitted to the police. The police have registered a complaint and launched an intensive search for the accused based on the footage.

Sent to jail for molestation, attacked immediately after release

The councilor's family has leveled serious allegations, stating that some young men with criminal tendencies in the area routinely harass girls attending school and coaching classes.

Read Also
MP News: Minor Brutally Thrashed By Enraged Mob Over Child Theft Rumors In Mandla; Gets Run Over By...
article-image

Notably, a similar incident was reported at the police station about 2-3 months ago, following which the accused were jailed. The family alleges that the accused recently returned from release and carried out this attack out of a grudge.

Fortunately, the gate was closed; otherwise, they could have barged into the house and caused serious harm to the family. The family has demanded strict police action.

Read Also
MP News: Unable To Find Poison, Enraged Wife Consumes 25 Vitamin Pills After Husband Fails To Pick...
article-image

Follow us on