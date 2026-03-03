MP News: Recently Jailed For Molestation, Armed Accused Attacks Congress Councilor’s House In Sagar Out Of Alleged Grudge |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): During the Holika Dahan ceremony on Monday night, a miscreant armed with a sharp weapon created a ruckus and attempted to barge into a Congress councilor's house in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

The incident unfolded in Sagar's Keshavganj Ward, where some miscreants reportedly in an inebriated state arrived and began a dispute.

Attacks gate vigorously

One of these miscreants, armed with a sharp weapon, went straight to Congress councilor Nilofar Chaman Ansari's house and began repeatedly attacking the gate.

However, when people gathered around after hearing the commotion and screams, the accused fled the scene, seeing the crowd.

Following this horrific incident, Congress councilor Nilofar Chaman Ansari, along with her family, immediately went to the Moti Nagar police station and filed a written complaint.

CCTV footage of the incident has also been submitted to the police. The police have registered a complaint and launched an intensive search for the accused based on the footage.

Sent to jail for molestation, attacked immediately after release

The councilor's family has leveled serious allegations, stating that some young men with criminal tendencies in the area routinely harass girls attending school and coaching classes.

Notably, a similar incident was reported at the police station about 2-3 months ago, following which the accused were jailed. The family alleges that the accused recently returned from release and carried out this attack out of a grudge.

Fortunately, the gate was closed; otherwise, they could have barged into the house and caused serious harm to the family. The family has demanded strict police action.