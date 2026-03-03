MP News: Unable To Find Poison, Enraged Wife Consumes 25 Vitamin Pills After Husband Fails To Pick Her Phone Calls In Chhatarpur

MP News: Unable to Reach Husband, Enraged Wife Consumes 25 Vitamin Pills In Chhatarpur; Condition Stable |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman reportedly consumed 25 vitamin tablets at once in a fit of rage after her husband did not pick up her call in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Rekha Chauhan, a resident of Chhatarpur's Shanti Nagar Colony, called her husband, Ashwani Chauhan, repeatedly regarding Holika Dahan's preparations, including buying puja items and other essentials.

However, her husband's mobile was on silent mode due to his busy work schedule, and he did not answer the call. Enraged by this, Rekha consumed over two dozen vitamin pills (she consumed an entire pack of 25 pills) stored at home.

No poison, consumes vitamin pills

It is being reported that she took this extreme step after finding no poisonous substance in the house.

When her husband returned home some time later, Rekha's health had deteriorated.

He immediately rushed her to the district hospital with the help of other family members. After providing first aid, doctors admitted her to the female medicine ward.

Condition improves

According to hospital officials, Rekha’s condition is now stable, and she is under observation.

The family's joy of Holi was dampened by the incident, and the festival had to be celebrated in the hospital. Family members, along with hospital staff, continue to ensure that she receives proper care until her full recovery.

The treating doctor stated that excessive vitamin intake can be harmful to the body and may cause severe health complications if not treated promptly.

Administration has appealed to the public to avoid taking such steps in a fit of rage and to seek dialogue in case of any problem.