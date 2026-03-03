MP News: Stranded Passengers, Including Indore's Ex-MLA Sanjay Shukla, Return From UAE After Flight Disruptions Due To US-Iran-Israel Conflict

Indore News: Stranded Passengers, Including Former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla, Return From UAE After Flight Disruptions |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several passengers, including former Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla, who were stranded in UAE due to the ongoing Israel-Iran war, are now returning to India.

They had been stranded there for the past few days due to flight disruptions to Dubai and Sharjah.

Those returning include former MLA Vishal Patel, Praveen Kakkar, industrialist Manish Shahra, Utpal Goyal, Aditya Sharma and many more passengers.

Repetetive flight cancellation

Many flights from UAE were canceled after situation worsened in the country. Notably, Air India Express' Sharjah-Indore flight IX-256 was repeatedly canceled since February 28. This flight did not operate on March 3 either.

This resulted in hundreds of passengers from Indore, Bhopal, and other districts of Madhya Pradesh being stranded in Dubai and Sharjah. Many had to stay in hotels for an extra day. Some travelers also reported anxiety amid missile alerts in the region.

Flight services in UAE resumes

Gradually, some flights resumed at Dubai Airport on the evening of March 2. Flights from Abu Dhabi to Delhi and Mumbai also resumed.

According to airport sources, stranded passengers are being routed via Mumbai before boarding connecting flights to Indore, as direct Sharjah–Indore services have not yet resumed.

Political leaders took the charge!

According to reports, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya contacted relevant ministries in Delhi and asked help for all the stranded people in UAE.

Congress leader Jitu Patwari took to X and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to ensure the safe return of the stranded passengers.

The government and airline companies are monitoring the situation. Now, with the return of former MLA Sanjay Shukla and other passengers, their families have expressed relief.