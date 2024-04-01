Mumbai Murder: After Refusing To Accept Decapitated Body Of Their Child Until Killer Is Caught, Parents Finally Perform Last Rites

Pimpri-Chinchwad Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Sexually Abused, Murdered In Wakad | Representative pic

Mumbai: After refusing to accept the decapitated body of their 12-yearold child until the killer is caught, the miserable parents relented and performed the last rites on Thursday. On March 4, almost a week after Sandip alias Raj Yadav went missing, his headless body was found in Wadala. His alleged killer, Bipul Sigri who lived in the victim's vicinity, continues to evade police despite hot pursuit. Notably, the accused, Bipul Sigri, was caught on the same day when Yadav went missing. He had even claimed to have sold the boy to a transgender.

However, he managed to escape from the Wadala TT police station. Sigri, who was thrashed by the locals after being caught, gave a slip to the cops on the pretext of washing the blood oozing from his injuries. The body was handed over to the family after the Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed that Yadav's DNA matches with his kin. Meanwhile, the crime branch along with the local police have launched a widespread search in various parts of Assam and West Bengal to apprehend Sigri. Earlier, the family didn't accept the body, asserting that it first wants to understand the motive behind the gruesome murder.

Father's statement

Bechia, the father, said, “We wanted to confront the accused to know the motive behind the killing. Hence, we had not claimed the body.” They finally relented as they wanted to let their son's body decompose further in the morgue. In the CCTV footage, Sigri, a native of West Bengal, is seen accompanying Yadav. The city crime branch, which is conducting a parallel investigation, traced his movements to Pune, Delhi and later to Jammu and Kashmir. So far, he has managed to dodge the cops. The police found that Sigri has a history of minor thefts and was associated with eunuchs in Wadala, leading to speculation about a potential motive related to sodomy