'Vote For Narayan Rane Or Lose Your Funds': Kankavali MLA Nitesh Rane's Stern Warning To Sarpanchs In Sindhudurga Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Kankavali MLA Nitesh Rane, while addressing the sarpanchs of different villages in Sindhudurg at a BJP dialogue meeting encouraged the sarpanchs to vote for his father Narayan Rane.

Nitesh told the sarpanchs that "everyone should implement the system in such a way that this election is theirs. I want as many or more votes than you got in your election. If I get even one percent less than that, I won't be able to do it. I will sit down on June 4 to account for everyone."

"Because after that you have to come to MLAs to ask for funds. If we don't get the lead we want on June 4 and you don't get the funding you want in time after that, you don't want to complain," he added.

Narayan Rane Announces His Candidature

Sindhudurga and Ratnagiri Loksabha constituency is a seat of BJP and I will contest and win the seat if party gives me opportunity, said Union Minister Narayan Rane on April 2. Sindudurga-Ratnagiti constituency is bone of contention between Shiv Sena and BJP.

Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has claimed on Sindhudurga Ratnagiri constituency for Kiran Samant, brother of Industrial Minister Uday Samant and BJP want the seat for Narayan Rane.

Moreover, Narayan Rane justified the BJP's claim saying, "Sitting MP Vinayak Raut is with UBT Shivsena, on what basis Shinde Shivsena is claiming the seat?" In terms of organisational base, BJP is stronger than its alliance partner Shivsena Rane added.