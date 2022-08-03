e-Paper Get App

Vistara starts operating flight on Mumbai-Jeddah route

The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on Tuesday, the airline's statement noted.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
article-image

Vistara on Wednesday said it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week.

The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on Tuesday, the airline's statement noted.

The flight on this route will be operated using an A320neo aircraft, it mentioned.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiVistara starts operating flight on Mumbai-Jeddah route

RECENT STORIES

SC agrees to hear plea seeking to declare 'Ram Sethu' national heritage monument

SC agrees to hear plea seeking to declare 'Ram Sethu' national heritage monument

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police arrest another suspect

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police arrest another suspect

Need an apex body of stakeholders to make suggestions on how to control freebies during elections:...

Need an apex body of stakeholders to make suggestions on how to control freebies during elections:...

Watch video: China holds live-fire drill around Taiwan

Watch video: China holds live-fire drill around Taiwan

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT