Virar–Alibag Corridor Clears Forest Hurdle As Maharashtra Transfers 30 Hectares For Compensatory Afforestation | Representational Image

Mumbai: The long-awaited Virar–Alibag Multi-Modal Corridor has received a significant boost after the Maharashtra government approved the transfer of 30 hectares of government land in Palghar district to the Forest Department, removing a key hurdle in securing forest clearance for the mega infrastructure project.

Chandigaon Plot Earmarked for Afforestation

The Revenue Department has sanctioned the transfer of the land at Chandigaon village in Dahanu taluka to facilitate compensatory afforestation, a mandatory requirement for diversion of forest land needed for the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation's (MSRDC) ambitious corridor project.

The decision follows directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was processed by the Revenue Department under the leadership of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The state government has classified the corridor as an "urgent public project," enabling faster administrative clearances.

80-Km Corridor to Bypass Mumbai's Congested Roads

The Virar–Alibag Multi-Modal Corridor is one of Maharashtra's flagship transport infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening east-west connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The proposed 80-km access-controlled corridor will connect Navghar in Vasai, Palghar district, with Chirner in Uran, Raigad district, creating a direct link between the northern and southern parts of the metropolitan region while bypassing Mumbai's congested road network.

Officials said the requirement for compensatory afforestation had been one of the major impediments to obtaining forest clearance, as portions of forest land are required for the alignment. To address this, the government has earmarked 30 hectares from Survey No. 729 at Chandigaon, which forms part of a larger 252.95-hectare government land parcel.

Land Allotted at Re 1 per Square Metre

The land will be allotted to MSRDC as Occupant Class-II land at a nominal premium of Re 1 per square metre before being transferred to the Forest Department for compensatory afforestation.

The approval was granted after reports submitted by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner and the Palghar District Collector earlier this year.

Boost for Ports, Freight, and Industrial Hubs

Once operational, the corridor is expected to transform regional connectivity by providing a direct route between Palghar and Raigad districts. The project is also expected to decongest several arterial roads within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reduce travel time and improve freight movement by providing seamless connectivity to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the upcoming Vadhvan Port, industrial clusters and major national highways.

The state government has attached several conditions to the approval. MSRDC has been directed to hand over possession of the 30-hectare land parcel to the Forest Department within three months. The land can be used only for the specified purpose, and if the project is discontinued or abandoned, it will revert to the government without any compensation.

Strict Conditions on Sale, Lease, or Transfer

The order also stipulates that the land cannot be sold, transferred, leased or mortgaged without prior approval of the state government. Any future encroachments on the land will have to be removed by the Forest Department.

The latest approval marks another milestone for the Virar–Alibag Multi-Modal Corridor, which has been planned to serve as a strategic transport spine across the MMR. Besides reducing travel time between Palghar and Raigad, the project is expected to support future urban expansion, improve logistics efficiency and strengthen connectivity to key industrial, port and logistics hubs across the region.

In August 2025, the state government scrapped the earlier plan to execute the corridor under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model and decided to implement it through the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

The government had also granted approval to immediately initiate land acquisition for the project, approving Rs 37,013 crore towards land acquisition, including Rs 22,250 crore as the principal land acquisition cost and Rs 14,763 crore towards estimated interest liabilities.

The corridor will also connect several major highways, including:

Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48)

Mumbai–Agra National Highway (NH-848)

Kalyan–Murbad–Nirmal National Highway (NH-61)

Taloja Bypass

Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway

Mumbai–Pune Expressway

Mumbai–Bengaluru National Highway (NH-48)

Panvel–Uran National Highway (NH-4B)

Mumbai–Goa National Highway (NH-66)

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