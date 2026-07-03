Maharashtra: MSRTC Suspends 12 Nashik Officials After New ST Bus Remained Idle For 15 Days, Causing ₹3 Lakh Revenue Loss

MSRTC suspended 12 Nashik Division officials after an inquiry found negligence behind a new ST bus remaining off the road for 15 days | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: A newly inducted Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus remained off the road for 15 days during the peak travel season due to delays in repairs, causing a revenue loss of over Rs 3 lakh.

Taking serious note of the negligence, MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Madhav Kusekar has suspended 12 officials from the Nashik Division, including the Regional Engineer, Mechanical Engineer and Divisional Controller, following an inquiry into the incident.

Inquiry Reveals Major Lapses

The action comes after a surprise inspection by the Corporation's General Manager (Control Officer and Information Technology), which exposed major shortcomings in vehicle maintenance, workshop management and administrative supervision.

The inquiry found that the bus had developed only a minor mechanical fault, but officials failed to arrange the required spare parts or monitor the repair work.

As a result, the vehicle remained stranded in the workshop for 15 days despite heavy passenger demand, leading to financial losses and inconvenience to commuters.

The report also pointed to wider failures in depot management. Senior officials had not been conducting regular inspections, workshop repairs were not being reviewed periodically, and there was poor monitoring of spare parts, repair schedules and the number of unserviceable buses.

The inquiry further noted that operational performance, vehicle availability and revenue improvement measures were not being properly supervised, affecting both passenger services and the corporation's finances.

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Disciplinary Action Initiated

Based on the findings, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated under the MSRTC Employees Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. The corporation has suspended 12 officials and warned that any negligence affecting vehicle maintenance, passenger service or revenue will invite strict action.

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