Maharashtra: MSRTC Detects 28,643 Ticketing Irregularities, Recovers ₹2.39 Crore During Statewide Inspection Drive

MSRTC enforcement teams conduct inspections to curb ticketing irregularities and ticketless travel across Maharashtra | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 27: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) detected 28,643 ticketing irregularities and recovered Rs 2.39 crore from ticketless passengers during a year-long inspection drive carried out between April 2025 and March 2026.

As part of the statewide exercise to plug revenue leakage and improve accountability, inspection teams checked 12.48 lakh bus trips and conducted detailed inspections of nearly 3.32 lakh crew members. The drive also led to the detection of 76,927 ticketless passengers, from whom unpaid fares and penalties were recovered.

Statewide Inspection Drive

The inspections were carried out by enforcement squads functioning under MSRTC's six regional headquarters—Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Amravati—along with divisional and district-level teams.

Officials said the squads conducted regular route inspections and surprise checks to identify ticketing fraud and ensure proper ticket issuance. Among the irregularities detected, 839 cases involved conductors collecting fares without issuing tickets, 5,525 cases involved passengers travelling without tickets after fare collection was skipped, 222 cases involved the reuse of old tickets, 556 cases involved cash shortages and 677 cases involved excess cash. Another 20,818 cases were classified under other operational irregularities.

Rs 2.39 Crore Recovered

Officials said employees found guilty of such violations face strict disciplinary action, including withholding annual increments, reduction in salary increments, financial penalties and, in serious cases, dismissal from service.

During the financial year, MSRTC recovered Rs 1.27 crore as unpaid fares from ticketless passengers and collected another Rs 1.10 crore as penalties, taking the total recovery to Rs 2.39 crore.

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Officials said regular inspections play a key role in preventing revenue losses, improving transparency in ticketing operations and ensuring passengers receive valid tickets for every journey.

The corporation added that surprise inspections will continue across Maharashtra to strengthen financial discipline and improve the quality of public transport services.

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