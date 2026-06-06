Mumbai: Western Railway Collects ₹50.33 Crore In Ticket Checking Drives; Over 6.8 Lakh Offenders Caught In 2 Months

Western Railway ticket-checking teams detected over 6.8 lakh ticketless and irregular passengers during intensive enforcement drives across the network | File Photo

Mumbai, June 6: Western Railway (WR) collected more than Rs 50 crore in penalties from ticketless and irregular passengers during April and May 2026, reflecting a significant increase in enforcement efforts across its network.

The railway earned Rs 50.33 crore through intensive ticket-checking drives, nearly 16 per cent higher than the Rs 43.54 crore collected during the same period last year.

According to WR, over 6.80 lakh cases of ticketless travel, irregular journeys and unbooked luggage were detected during the two-month period. The drives were carried out across Mumbai suburban services, Mail and Express trains, passenger trains and special holiday services. In May alone, ticket-checking teams detected 3.21 lakh offenders and recovered around Rs 23 crore in penalties.

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Surprise checks in AC locals

Western Railway said special surprise checks were also conducted in AC suburban local trains to curb unauthorised travel. More than 32,600 cases were detected in AC locals during April and May, generating nearly Rs 1 crore in penalties, almost 190 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year. In the Mumbai suburban section alone, over 2.20 lakh offenders were caught, leading to a recovery of around Rs 11.80 crore.

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