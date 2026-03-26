Virar-Vaitarna Train Accident Disrupts Western Railway Services For Over An Hour

Mumbai Western Line Hit By Major Disruptions As 102 Local Train Services Cancelled Due To Maintenance Work Between Malad - Kandivali | Representational Image

Mumbai’s suburban rail network faced significant disruption on Thursday afternoon after a serious accident between Virar and Vaitarna stations brought downline traffic on the Western Railway to a halt.

The incident occurred when an unidentified individual reportedly came in front of the Chennai Ahmedabad Express, leading to an emergency stop.

Train halted, services suspended

According to NDTV Marathi,The impact of the accident was severe, with the individual getting trapped in the front safety net of the express train. Railway authorities immediately halted the train, suspending traffic on the downline for more than an hour.

Emergency teams, including railway staff and fire brigade personnel, were rushed to the spot to carry out the difficult task of removing the body and clearing the tracks.

Local trains delayed, passengers stranded

The disruption extended to suburban services, causing delays and halts across multiple routes. The 3.05 pm Dahanu local departing from Virar was stopped between Naringi and Ghaskopri stations, leaving passengers stranded mid route.

Similarly, the 3.45 pm Virar Dahanu local was held at Virar station, adding to the congestion and inconvenience. Several trains heading towards Dahanu and Gujarat were delayed, affecting both daily commuters and long distance passengers.

Restoration efforts underway

After intensive efforts, authorities managed to remove the body and begin the process of restoring normal operations. While train movement gradually resumed, delays continued for some time as services were brought back on schedule.

Railway officials are yet to confirm the exact cause of the incident. Meanwhile, passengers were advised to check train updates and expect residual delays.

The episode once again highlighted the vulnerability of Mumbai’s busy rail corridors, where even a brief disruption can impact thousands of daily commuters.