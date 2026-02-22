Virar Tragedy: 40-Year-Old Dies After Risky Snake Stunt In Navapur; Video Goes Viral

Virar: A snake stunt by a reportedly drunk man in Virar cost him his life. A video showing a 40-year-old man kissing and doing a risky stunt with a snake in the Navapur area of Virar West is going viral on social media.

In the video shared by Mumbai R News, the man, identified as Raju Chandu Barad, is seen placing the snake on both his hands while gripping its mouth with one hand. At one point in the video, he is also seen kissing the snake multiple times. According to an NDTV Marathi report, Raju was reportedly drunk when he caught the snake. The video further shows people standing nearby warning him to be careful. However, currently it is not known as which species of snake it was.

According to the report, the snake bit his hand, and Raju was taken to a hospital in Kharodi area, where doctors declared him dead before any treatment could begin. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Arnala Sagari Police Station in Virar.

Meanwhile, just few days back, a seven-foot-long Indian rat snake was spotted resting atop an air-conditioning unit in Mumbai's Vile Parle East, triggering panic among residents before wildlife rescuers safely intervened. The incident had occurred near Air India Gate No. 3, when locals noticed the large reptile stretched along the narrow ledge above an outdoor AC unit.

The video went viral which showed the snake calmly coiled near the ceiling, just below a rotating fan, appearing largely undisturbed despite the gathering crowd below. According to reports, a rescue team from Asha: The Hope for Animals Welfare Trust rushed to the spot. Using standard wildlife rescue protocols, the team carefully removed the snake without causing harm to the animal or any residents in the area and was released into a safe, natural habitat away from human settlements.

