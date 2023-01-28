Virar: Recently out of jail, burglar held for serial theft

Police with the recovered goods (L) and the accused & his bike used in crime (R) | Suresh Golani

A notorious burglar, who was recently released from prison, was again arrested by the crime branch unit (Zone III) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for his alleged involvement in a spate of day light house break-in cases in the twin-cities.

Accused was involved in over dozen cases of theft, had been to jail

According to the police, the accused identified as-Akram Farookh Ansari (24) was previously involved in over a dozen theft cases for which he was caught and sent to judicial custody. After his release in October-2022, Akram again started committing crimes. Alarmed by the sudden rise in cases of daylight burglaries, the crime branch unit was roped in to conduct parallel investigations into the case.

A team led by Police Inspector- Pramod Badhaak under the guidance of DCP (crime) Avinash Ambure, was formed to probe. During investigations, the team analysed footage captured by CCTV cameras of the crime scene and getaway route of the bike borne thief which led to his identification. The team activated their informer network and based on a tip-off arrested him from Palghar district.

Accused Akram Farookh Ansari | Suresh Golani

Accused committed theft to fund drug addiction

“Prima facie investigations have revealed his involvement in 14 unsolved cases of thefts which were committed in Virar within a span of two months. The accused committed the crimes to fund his habit of consuming drugs,” said Badhaak. Apart from the bike used in the crimes, the police recovered stolen booty including- mobile phones, gold and silver ornaments, collectively worth more than ₹2.89 lakh from the possession of the accused who has been booked under sections 380 and 454 of the IPC. Further investigations were on.

