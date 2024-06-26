Virar Murder: Secret Lover Strangulates 32-Yr-Old Woman To Death For Forcing Him To Marry Her; 3rd Killing In 7 Days

Virar: A 32-year-old woman named Dhanashree Ambadaskar was recently strangled with her saree by her lover of four years, Shekhar Kadam, 38 in Virar's Phoolpada. The Virar police have arrested Kadam, and the body has been sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to a report by Mid-day citing sources, Dhanashree, a mother of two girls, was eager to marry Kadam and had made 16 phone calls to him on the day of her death, pressing him to meet her.

Kadam confessed that Dhanashree had been urging him to divorce his wife, but he was unwilling to do so. Their meetings typically occurred in the afternoon at her one-room kitchen in Virar East when her children were at school and her husband was away at work.

According to the report, on the day of the incident, Dhanashree had been persistently calling Kadam, who eventually went to her place. An argument ensued, leading Kadam to assault her. When Dhanashree fell to the floor, Kadam sought help from her neighbours, who called a doctor.

Accused Sought Neighbour's Help To Get A Doctor

Dr. Gulab Deshmukh, who was summoned by a neighbour on Monday evening, treated Dhanashree for dizziness. Dr. Deshmukh told Mid-day that her parameters were normal and advised them to bring her to his clinic. Later that evening, Kadam called Dr. Deshmukh again, stating that Dhanashree was feeling unwell. By the time a nurse was sent, it was too late to revive her. Dr. Deshmukh's statement has been recorded by the Virar police.

Dhanashree’s husband, Rupesh Ambadaskar, filed an FIR against Kadam, who is an auto-rickshaw driver. The police have charged Kadam under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been arrested and produced before a court in Vasai, with further investigations ongoing. Rupesh expressed his devastation, stating that his life has been ruined. The body was expected to be returned to Virar on Tuesday evening.

Third Killing Incident Within A Week

This incident is the third gruesome murder in the Vasai-Virar region within a week. On June 18, a 20-year-old woman named Aarti Yadav was killed by her former boyfriend Rohit Yadav, who could not handle her rejection. Rohit bludgeoned Aarti to death in front of hundreds of onlookers who recorded the incident instead of intervening.

Two days later, an elderly woman was stabbed to death by her son-in-law Prashant Khaire, who tied her hands and legs before slitting her throat as his two preteen children watched. These violent incidents have shocked the community and highlighted the rising trend of brutal crimes in the area.