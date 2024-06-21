Virar Murder: Man Stabs Mother-In-Law To Death In Sainath Nagar; Arrested After Alert Neighbours Capture Him | Pixabay

Virar: A tragic incident occurred in Virar on Wednesday when a 60-year-old woman was murdered by her 41-year-old son-in-law, Prashant Khaire, following a heated argument. The victim, Laxmi Khambe, was gagged and stabbed by Khaire, who blamed her for his wife’s decision to leave him, according to a report by Times of India. The accused, Khaire was captured by the neighbours after his two minor sons managed to escape and raise an alarm.

According to the report, Prashant Khaire, who did odd jobs, married Kalpana Khaire, aged 39, in 2012. The couple lived in Januwadi, Sainath Nagar, Virar East, with their two children and Kalpana’s mother, Laxmi Khambe. Due to Khaire’s alcoholism and abusive behaviour, Kalpana reportedly moved out with her children and mother to a rented place in the same locality three months ago.

On the day of the incident, Khaire visited their new residence and argued with Kalpana. Before leaving for work, Kalpana instructed him to leave. Around 1 pm, Khaire returned and got into a fight with Khambe. In a fit of rage, he went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and dragged Khambe to the bedroom. There, he gagged her and stabbed her in the abdomen and neck. The children, present in the house at the time, ran out to seek help.

Neighbours Catch Accused, Inform Police Immediately

Kalpana's neighbours, noticing Khaire trying to flee with blood-soaked hands, caught him and informed the Virar police. Upon arrival, the police rushed Khambe to the hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. The knife used in the crime was seized from the house. Khaire was arrested for murder and remanded to police custody.

Kalpana, informed by the police, arrived home to find her children in shock. Police plan to record the statements of the children who witnessed the crime. Neighbours’ statements have also been recorded, as Khaire had reportedly visited the house multiple times in the past three months, causing disturbances each time.