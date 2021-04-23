Virar hospital fire: 14 COVID-19 patients dead; short circuit in AC unit suspected

In a tragic incident, 14 Covid patients, including five women, died after a massive fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private health care facility in Virar during the wee hours on Friday. The incident happened even as a deadly second wave of infections is raging in the state. While 13 patients were charred to death in the ICU, one patient died while being taken to another hospital.

According to the Palghar district administration, the fire was reported in the ICU located on the second floor of the four-storey Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Tirupati Nagar in Virar (west).

While 17 critically ill patients were undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the ICU, around 85 others were admitted in general wards. Firefighters from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) immediately reached the spot with three fire engines and managed to extinguish the blaze after a two-hour firefighting operation which lasted till 5:20 am.



Preliminary investigations indicated that a short-circuit in the central air-conditioning unit had triggered a blast leading to a massive blaze.

An employee of the hospital said the AC system was not working since Thursday afternoon and some repair work was on. "When I went to the hospital yesterday afternoon, the air conditioner was not working in the COVID-19 ward. I saw that some repair work was going on as the AC panels had been removed," Supriya Deshmukh, a staffer at the hospital, told a regional news channel.

''The hospital had set up some fans as a makeshift arrangement. After finishing my work I returned home late in the evening," she said.