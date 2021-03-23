Virar: Chain snatcher involved in 14 cases nabbed by cops, gold worth Rs 5.24 lakh recovered

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commssionerate have arrested a 23-year-old youth who had earned notoriety for a spate of chain snatching cases in the region. Unlike most chain-snatchers, who work in pairs, the accused identified as-Ajay Kiran Shah (23)- resident of Baraf Pada area in Virar (east) operates alone on his bike.
Alarmed by a sudden spate in chain snatching cases in the region, the police team under the supervision of ACP Renuka Baagde not only intensified patrolling but also scanned Close Circuit Tele-Vision (CCTV) camera at various crime spots and studied the modus-operandi of the accused. Based on the gathered information, the police team activated their core informer network.
Acting on a specific tip-off, the police finally zeroed in on the accused on Sunday. After rounds of sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in 14 chain snatching committed by him only in the jurisdiction of the Virar police station. The police team which has not ruled out Ajay Shah’s involvement in similar crimes in and around the region has also recovered gold ornaments worth more than Rs.5.24 lakh and a motor-cycle valued at Rs. 50,000 from the possession of the accused who has been booked under sections 392 of the Indian Penal Code.
Further investigations were underway.
