Virar: Chain snatcher involved in 14 cases nabbed by cops, gold worth Rs 5.24 lakh recovered

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commssionerate have arrested a 23-year-old youth who had earned notoriety for a spate of chain snatching cases in the region. Unlike most chain-snatchers, who work in pairs, the accused identified as-Ajay Kiran Shah (23)- resident of Baraf Pada area in Virar (east) operates alone on his bike.

Alarmed by a sudden spate in chain snatching cases in the region, the police team under the supervision of ACP Renuka Baagde not only intensified patrolling but also scanned Close Circuit Tele-Vision (CCTV) camera at various crime spots and studied the modus-operandi of the accused. Based on the gathered information, the police team activated their core informer network.