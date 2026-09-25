Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor Work Likely By March 2027, Awaits Centre’s VGF Approval

The proposed Virar-Alibaug corridor will connect key transport hubs and strengthen road connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is awaiting the Centre’s approval for viability gap funding (VGF) for the proposed Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor, with construction work likely to begin by March next year, said Dr Anil Kumar Gaikwad, the implementing agency’s MD.

The project is being implemented under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model through a private company rather than directly by the MSRDC. Following a detailed project study, including a traffic assessment and peer review by external consultants, it was found that the project requires VGF equivalent to 17 per cent of the project cost. As the Centre provides VGF of up to 20 per cent, the MSRDC has submitted a proposal seeking approval for the funding.

Corridor To Link Key Infrastructure

The corridor is planned to connect with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

According to Gaikwad, the project’s wider connectivity will create a ring road network around Mumbai. The Alibaug-Virar corridor will connect with the Atal Setu through the proposed Morbe-JNPT Highway spur, while further connectivity towards the proposed Virar Sea Link and Bhayandar-Versova-Worli Sea Link and the Coastal Road.

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Land Acquisition Underway

The project had earlier been shifted to the BOT model after previous tender bids were found to be significantly higher than the estimated project cost. With more than half of the land acquisition completed, the next key milestone for the project is the Centre’s decision on the VGF proposal, officials said. The overall land acquisition will cost Rs 22,000 crore.

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