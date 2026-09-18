Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre Seeks Uniform Compensation For Alibaug-Virar Corridor-Affected Farmers

Suresh Mhatre raised farmers’ land acquisition concerns during a meeting with Bhiwandi administration officials | File Photo

Bhiwandi, September 18: Disparities in compensation offered for land acquired for different government projects in the same area have become a concern among farmers affected by the proposed Alibaug-Virar Corridor.

Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, has taken up the issue with the administration, seeking uniformity in compensation for affected landowners.

Mhatre held a meeting with Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap to discuss issues concerning farmers affected by the Alibaug-Virar Corridor, the demand for Ambadi to be granted separate taluka status and concerns related to MIDC land acquisition in Kongaon.

Tehsildar Abhijit Khole, Block Development Officer Govind Khamkar, along with a large number of affected farmers and local residents, were present at the meeting.

During the discussion, Mhatre pointed out the difference between compensation paid for land acquired for the Bullet Train project and the compensation being offered for land required for the Alibaug-Virar Corridor. He questioned the basis on which different government agencies were determining different compensation rates for land located in the same area.

Mhatre said agricultural land was directly linked to farmers’ livelihoods and future and that their interests should be considered while determining compensation.

He urged the SDO to prepare a detailed report on the issue and forward it to the District Collector so that the possibility of bringing greater uniformity to compensation rates could be examined.

Kongaon Water Bodies Also Discussed

Mhatre also raised the issue of wells and ponds recorded in government records on land acquired for MIDC development in Kongaon. He sought administrative intervention to revive water bodies that have disappeared from the area.

He further suggested that instead of hiring private land for dumping waste generated in Kongaon, suitable land available within the MIDC area should be considered for the purpose. He urged the administration to identify and provide an appropriate site.

Demand For Separate Ambadi Taluka

The demand to grant separate taluka status to Ambadi was also raised during the meeting.

Mhatre said the Ambadi area remains comparatively less developed than the Padgha region and has a sizeable tribal population. He argued that separate taluka status could improve administrative accessibility and facilitate development in the area.

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Mhatre requested the SDO to prepare a report based on the ground situation in the Ambadi region and submit it to the District Collector for further consideration.

The meeting covered issues relating to land acquisition, compensation, water resources, waste management and administrative restructuring, with the affected farmers seeking timely intervention from the authorities.

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