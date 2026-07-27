MP Suresh Mhatre Calls For March Against Compensation Disparity For Virar-Alibag Corridor Land Acquisition |

Bhiwandi: Alleging injustice in the compensation awarded for land acquired under the proposed Virar-Alibag Corridor, Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, has called for a massive foot march from Mankoli to the Thane District Collector's office on Tuesday, July 28. The march will begin at 9 am, with the MP urging farmers, landowners and local residents to participate in large numbers.

Corridor Affects 14 Villages In Bhiwandi

According to Mhatre, the Virar-Alibag Corridor passes through 14 villages in Bhiwandi, affecting the agricultural land and livelihoods of hundreds of farmers. However, he alleged that the compensation offered by the state government is significantly lower than what was paid to landowners for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

He pointed out that in several locations, both infrastructure projects pass through the same survey numbers, yet the compensation awarded under the Virar-Alibag Corridor differs substantially from that of the Bullet Train project.

"The government cannot adopt two different compensation policies for land acquired from the same survey numbers. Farmers deserve equal and fair compensation," Mhatre said, accusing the state of discriminating against local landowners.

Concerns Over Financial Losses To Farmers

The MP argued that the disparity in compensation would result in severe financial losses for affected farmers and their families. He maintained that the protest is aimed at securing justice for farmers and ensuring that compensation is brought on par with the rates granted for the Bullet Train project.

Read Also Heavy Vehicle Movement Restricted At Malshej Ghat After NH-61 Road Section Caves In Near Karanjale

Mhatre appealed to residents, farmers, landowners and all those supporting the cause of affected villagers to join the march in large numbers. He said the demonstration is intended to send a strong message to the state government that farmers will not accept unequal treatment in land acquisition matters.

The protest march is expected to culminate at the Thane District Collector's office, where the protesters are likely to submit a memorandum demanding revision of the compensation package and implementation of a uniform compensation policy for all affected landowners.

Farmer groups and local residents believe the issue has significant implications for hundreds of families whose lands fall within the alignment of the Virar-Alibag Corridor and have urged the government to address their concerns before proceeding further with the project.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/