Heavy Vehicle Movement Restricted At Malshej Ghat After NH-61 Road Section Caves In Near Karanjale |

Kalyan: In a major monsoon-related disruption, authorities have temporarily prohibited the movement of heavy vehicles through the Malshej Ghat stretch on the Kalyan–Ahilyanagar National Highway (NH-61) after a portion of the road caved in near Karanjale village in Thane district. The damaged stretch has prompted traffic diversions and precautionary measures amid concerns that persistent rainfall could further weaken the remaining carriageway.

50-100 Metre Road Stretch Develops Subsidence

The National Highway Sub-Division, Murbad, has issued an advisory after a 50 to 100-metre stretch of the concrete road between Km 99/500 and Km 99/600 near Karanjale village developed severe subsidence.

According to highway officials, the affected section was constructed in 2023. A preliminary assessment suggests that the incident was triggered by the weakening of the foundation of a gabion retaining wall, coupled with hill cutting and land levelling carried out on an adjoining private agricultural plot. Continuous heavy rainfall further aggravated the situation, as runoff washed away the soil beneath the pavement, causing the road foundation to collapse.

One Carriageway Closed For Safety

As a precaution, authorities have closed one carriageway of the highway, while traffic is being allowed on the remaining lane under strict regulation. However, officials warned that the operational lane also remains vulnerable because of ongoing rainfall and unstable ground conditions.

In view of the potential risk, the highway administration has directed the traffic police to immediately halt the movement of all heavy vehicles, including trucks, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, tempos and other goods carriers, approaching Kalyan from the Ahilyanagar and Alephata sides.

Vehicles Diverted Via Panvel Route

The administration has diverted heavy vehicles travelling between Ahilyanagar and Kalyan through the Panvel route until further notice. Light motor vehicles are being allowed to pass through the affected stretch with caution, subject to traffic regulation and weather conditions.

Officials said repair and stabilisation work will be undertaken once weather conditions permit, but continuous rainfall has made restoration efforts challenging. Engineers are closely monitoring the damaged section to prevent any further deterioration and ensure commuter safety.

The highway authority has appealed to motorists, particularly operators of heavy commercial vehicles, to strictly follow the diversion plan and cooperate with the administration. Commuters have also been advised to check traffic updates before undertaking journeys through the Malshej Ghat section, as restrictions may continue depending on rainfall intensity and the stability of the damaged road.

Authorities said the precautionary restrictions have been imposed solely in the interest of public safety and will remain in force until the affected stretch is declared structurally safe for all categories of traffic.

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