RPI Opposes Maharashtra SC/ST Sub-Categorisation Proposal, Warns Of Statewide Agitation | AI

The Republican Party of India (RPI) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Panvel Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Tehsildar opposing the Maharashtra government's proposed sub-categorisation of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservation categories, alleging that the move is unconstitutional and would divide the backward communities.

RPI Leaders Guide Protest Move

The memorandum was submitted following a party meeting held under the guidance of RPI national president Ramdas Athawale, Konkan president Prakash More and Raigad district president Narendra Gaikwad. The delegation was led by Panvel city president Nilesh Sonawane.

The party has warned that if the proposed policy is not withdrawn immediately, it will launch a statewide constitutional agitation across Maharashtra.

Party Raises Constitutional Concerns

In its memorandum, the RPI argued that the proposed sub-categorisation violates the spirit of Article 341 of the Constitution, which recognises Scheduled Castes as a single notified category. According to the party, dividing the category into sub-groups would undermine the constitutional framework.

The memorandum also cited the Supreme Court's judgment in the Indra Sawhney vs Union of India (1992) case, claiming that the ruling established that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, being historically disadvantaged communities, should not be subjected to concepts such as the "creamy layer" or internal sub-classification. The party alleged that the state's proposal runs contrary to these constitutional principles.

Concerns Over Equality And Data

The RPI further contended that the move would violate the right to equality under Article 14 by creating disparities within the same reserved category, enabling some communities to receive greater benefits while leaving others deprived. It also alleged that the government lacks reliable and transparent quantifiable data on the social and educational representation of individual castes, making the proposal arbitrary and politically motivated.

The party expressed concern that the proposed policy could create divisions and competition among backward communities, affecting the social unity envisioned by Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

"Reservation was introduced to ensure constitutional representation for historically marginalised communities, not as a poverty alleviation measure. Sub-categorisation will dilute the very objective of reservation. The government must withdraw this unjust decision, failing which the Republican Party of India will launch an intensified agitation across Panvel and Maharashtra," Sonawane said while submitting the memorandum.

Among those present were Kamothe city president Advocate Mangesh Dhiwar, Vishal Sawant, Gautam Patekar, Sanjay Kamble, Rahul Mansure, Akshay Bhoir and several RPI office-bearers and party workers.

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