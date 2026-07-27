Panvel Civic Body Clears Water, Infrastructure Projects; Rejects LED Streetlight And Metro Line 12 Funding Proposals | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) General Body on Monday approved a series of infrastructure, water supply, sanitation and welfare projects, while rejecting proposals related to LED streetlight maintenance and financial assistance for Metro Line 12. The meeting, adjourned from July 22, was held at the Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium under the chairmanship of Mayor Nitin Patil.

Civic Officials Attend Meeting

Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Municipal Secretary Nanasaheb Kamathe, Deputy Secretary Akshay Kadam, corporators and senior civic officials attended the meeting.

Among the major decisions, the General Body granted administrative and financial approval for the development of a crematorium at Koliwada Market Yard in Ward 19.

Enhanced Water Supply Plan For Panvel

The House also approved submitting a proposal to the state government under the World Bank-assisted Maharashtra Urban Water Supply, Sewerage Management and Reuse Project (MEWREP) for an enhanced water supply scheme to Panvel city from the Dehrang Dam.

However, the proposal to enter into an agreement with the state-appointed joint venture of BAC Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and Vinic Global Pvt. Ltd. for the supply, installation and 10-year maintenance of LED streetlights and the Centralized Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) was rejected.

Parks, Gardens And Fish Market Projects Approved

The General Body approved decorative street lighting in parks at Kalamboli and New Panvel and sanctioned the development of gardens at Sector 12 (Plot No. 58B) in Kharghar, Sector 20 (Plot No. 19) in Kalamboli and Sector 6E (Plot No. 9B) in Kalamboli.

It also approved the development of the fish market premises at Sector 12 in Kharghar, including construction of a compound wall and other allied works.

Drainage And Water Infrastructure Works Cleared

Several drainage projects received approval, including the reconstruction of an old stormwater drain between Swapnarekha Society and Thana Naka Junction in Panvel and the construction of an RCC stormwater drain from Katkarwadi near HOC Colony to Jindal Uptown Avenue in Ward 14.

The House also approved repair and installation of inspection chamber covers on roadside drains and footpaths across wards for the next two financial years, along with ensuring water supply arrangements at crematoriums across the municipal limits.

Water Pumps And Shilar Dam Funding Approved

Approval was also granted for the procurement and installation of new water pumps for two years and for releasing PMC's share of capital expenditure for the Shilar Dam project in phases based on construction progress.

The proposal to provide financial assistance to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the implementation of Metro Line 12 (Kalyan-Taloja) was rejected.

Sewage Plant Upgrade Proposal Deferred

A proposal to appoint MAHAPREIT as the nodal agency for preparing reports, estimates and tender documents for replacing blowers at the 85 MLD sewage treatment plant in Kamothe with advanced energy-efficient technology under a PPP/RESCO model was deferred.

The General Body approved the purchase of tractor trolleys with wood chipper machines for each ward to dispose of fallen trees and trimmed branches.

The Environmental Status Report (ESR) for 2025-26, prepared by the University of Mumbai, was tabled but its consideration was deferred.

Welfare Schemes And Training Initiatives Approved

The House approved an increase in financial assistance under various schemes implemented by the Disabled Welfare Department and accepted the resignation of Information and Public Relations Officer Nitin Devaram Sake.

Several welfare measures were also cleared, including assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana to provide flour mills, sewing machines and chilli grinding machines to women from mining-affected areas through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The General Body approved a policy to establish recreation centres for senior citizens across the civic limits and sanctioned free MSCIT computer training for youths through the Social Development Department.

Approval was also granted to hire temporary premises for schools at Farshipada, Adivali, Rohinjan and Pendhar, and to provide infrastructure, repair immersion ghats and construct artificial ponds ahead of Ganeshotsav and Navratri 2026.

A proposal to construct a multi-level mechanised parking facility in Panvel city was deferred.

The House approved submission of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for administrative sanction using the prize money received for securing first place under the 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0'.

Meanwhile, the proposal to replace two defunct gas cremators at the Amardham crematorium in Panvel was also deferred.

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